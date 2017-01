CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District is among dozens of districts to close this morning due to heavy snow.

Several inches of snow fell overnight in several areas across Northeast Ohio.

There is currently a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Trumbull counties through 10 a.m. and a Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Ashtabula County through 10 a.m.

