Cavs Kevin Love out for Wednesday's game against Timberwolves

CLEVELAND – Cavs All-Star Kevin Love underwent more testing Monday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, and while the results showed that he has no structural damage to his back, he will not play in Wednesday’s game against the Timberwolves.

Love left Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City with back spasms in the first half and did not return for the second half.

The Cavs said that he will continue to receive treatment consisting of rest and rehabilitation.

Love recently missed a Jan. 19 game with back spasms. He’s averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions.

