CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Greyhound bus caught fire after spinning its tires on a patch snow and ice.

It happened on the exit ramp to E. 9th Street from I-90 eastbound in Cleveland.

The bus caught stuck in snow and ice and spun its tires as it tried to get out.

One of the bus's rear tires caught fire.

The Cleveland Fire Department responded and quickly put out the fire.

The exit ramp was closed until crews could remove the bus.

There were no reports of injuries.

E9th exit ramp from I90EB closed due to Greyhound bus fire. No injuries. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/QDw0HSTlRm — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) January 30, 2017