Barnes, last-place Mavs topple James, Love-less Cavs, 104-97

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks, Richard Jefferson #24 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reach for the loose ball in the first half at American Airlines Center on January 30, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
DALLAS (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and the last-place Dallas Mavericks knocked off a title contender for the second straight night, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97 on Monday.
Wesley Matthews had 21, and rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell scored a career-high 19 in the second game of a 10-day contract, a night after hitting clinching free throws in the final seconds of a win at Southwest Division-leading San Antonio.
James had 23 points and Kyrie Irving scored 18 — but just one between them in the fourth quarter — for the defending champs, who will be without fellow All-Star Kevin Love for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota because of recurring back spasms.
The Mavericks won for the first time after nine losses on the second night of back-to-backs, against the team that beat them by 38 in November.