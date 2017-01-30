Are we gonna have a snow day? Here’s the snow day calculator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - ARE WE GOING TO HAVE A SNOW DAY?

We are hearing that a lot this week in northeast Ohio and with another clipper system moving in Monday evening, after a Monday that has already seen hundreds of school closings, we thought we'd bring back the snow day calculator.

Now, the definitive answer lies in the minds of superintendents everywhere....but if you want to somewhat scientifically predict your chances of having a snow day, there some online tools you can use, for fun (really, just for fun, ok?).

One of them is the Snow Day Calculator.

The calculator was created by a student at MIT and works with the National Weather Service. It all starts with your zip code.

*CLICK HERE for the calculator and watch Gabe's report (from last December) above for more*

