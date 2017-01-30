Missing 4-year-old Columbus girl located, Amber Alert canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Amber Alert issued by the Columbus Police Department for a 4-year-old girl has been canceled after the child was located.

The alert was issued for the following regions in Central Ohio: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, and Union.

Police say the girl was taken in a running vehicle from the area of Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street at around 7:50 a.m.

The vehicle was described as being a grey 2004 Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate GWF9395.

The suspect’s name is unknown. He was described as a black male wearing a black coat.

