Akron hit skip driver who paralyzed 72-year-old woman turns himself in

AKRON, Ohio - The driver from a hit skip accident that left a 72-year-old woman paralyzed has turned himself in to Akron police.

Deprise Moore is being charged with felony hit skip, driving under a suspended license and running a stop sign in connection with the accident that left Doshie Gulley permanently paralyzed.

Moore was on her way home from a hair appointment January 19 when she was hit by a Cadillac SUV. The collision jarred the tailgate completely off of her Buick Rendezvous and sent it spinning into a utility pole. The Cadillac was also badly damaged and on its side in the street. Its driver took off running.

Gulley is still hospitalized at Akron General Medical Center.

Moore has a court appearance Tuesday morning in Akron Municipal Court.