5-year-old Cleveland boy shot in leg on city's west side

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting of a 5-year-old boy on the city’s west side.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday evening. The child was shot in the leg. His injuries are said to not be life-threatening. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

In an email, police listed this shooting as a possible drive-by.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 and Fox 8.com will have more information as it becomes available.