Winter returns to NE Ohio as lake effect snow will be followed by…more snow

SOLON, OH --Snow in January: it's expected here in Northeast Ohio, but driving in it takes some time especially if you haven't experienced the weather for a while.

"I just came back from vacation from Florida to snow and I'm like whoa what's going on," said James Randolph, who was shopping in Solon Sunday night.

East of Cleveland, ice and snow were present on many roads Sunday evening.

"The snow got worse as the travels continued," said Hans Kuenzi, who spent time on the east and west side of town.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been working in Lake, Geauga, and Cuyahoga counties since Friday, with trucks pretreating the roads.

"Our crews have been able to keep a lot of product down and keep those roads free and clear from the snow, when those snow bands come through it really just reduces visibility," said Amanda McFarland, ODOT spokesperson.

Everyone is doing their best to prevent accidents like the situation on I-480 westbound near Bedford Heights, when a vehicle fire slowed down traffic for a short time, Sunday afternoon.