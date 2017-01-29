Lake effect snow warnings, advisories in effect through Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Lake and Geauga County have been upgraded to a A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING until 10 AM Monday. An additional 3-5″ possible with locally higher amounts where heavier snow bands persist.

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY is in effect for Ashtabula and Cuyahoga Counties until 10 AM Monday.

An additional 3-5″ expected with locally higher amounts where heavier snow bands persist. We’ve had several reports of near whiteout conditions at times. Please be careful while navigating through these snow bands. Outside of the advisory counties an additional coating to up 2″.

We’re tracking a clipper that will move in Monday night into Tuesday that will bring snow for everyone. 1-3″ possible followed by more lake effect snow. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts.

The winds aloft forecast map also keeps cold air in place over the Great Lakes through the first week of February, with snow potential continuing through the middle part of this week. This is as a sizable ridge builds over the west coast. This particular setup lends weight to below-average temperatures for us.

