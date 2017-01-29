Hundreds expected to rally against Trump’s immigration ban at Hopkins

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which ban citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries entry into the U.S., have sparked protests across the nation, and right here in Cleveland.

A protest at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, presented on Facebook as the Emergency Cleveland Rally for Immigrants, Muslims, & Sanct Cities, is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.

The event’s page said speakers at the protest would begin at 2:30 p.m. to talk about “next steps” for Cleveland amid the immigration ban. About 1,500 people have expressed interest in attending the rally.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Hopkins Airport on Sunday took to twitter to caution protesters about complying with Cleveland police while at the rally.

“While we understand everyone’s concern about the executive order, CLE has an application process for any demonstrations to occur legally on property 2 assure that they do not affect our operations. One has not been filed for the rumored immigration rally 2day so we ask that anyone who show up please follow instructions from the Cleveland Police Department so that we can maintain our normal operations for those traveling today.”

More protests are planned for Sunday in Washington, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago, mostly at airports.

