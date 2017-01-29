Forecast: Snow persists today; chilly temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will be on and off, through the start of February. Find your shovels, skis, and sleds!

Snow persists through today. A coating to 1″ for most, whereas the Snowbelt could get an additional 1-3″. It’s a cold one again; temperatures dropping into the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens. A series of systems continue to move through this weekend giving us a chance for the snow to pile up in places. Accumulations by Tuesday could be close to 6″ in some areas. Check out the map below. A coating to up to 4″ of has been reported on the ground in northeast Ohio with the higher amounts coming from the traditional Snowbelt out east so far.

The winds aloft forecast map also keeps cold air in place over the Great Lakes through the first week of February, with snow potential continuing through the middle part of next week. This is as a sizable ridge builds over the west coast. This particular setup lends weight to below-average temperatures for us.

Check our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: