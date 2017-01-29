Delta Airlines grounds domestic flights due to technical issues

ATLANTA, Georgia – Delta Airlines has halted all domestic ground flights Sunday evening due to a nationwide automation outage.

The FAA, on its advisory page, says that the issue only affects domestic flights and that international flights are exempt from this.

On its Facebook page, the airline says that a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground, but that flights in the air remain unaffected.

In response to customer inquiries, the airline is responding that they are experiencing technical issues and that they are working to resolve them as quickly as possible.

@Pinestar22 Hi, John. I'm sorry for the inconvenience. We are experiencing a technical issue impacting our operation. Our technical… 1/2 — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

@Pinestar22 …teams are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible. *DG 2/2 — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

