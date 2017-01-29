Cleveland Clinic doctor denied entry to US amid Trump’s executive order

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Clinic doctor on Saturday was denied re-entry into the United States upon returning from an overseas trip, the hospital system confirmed in a statement to Fox 8 News.

Dr. Suha Abushamma, an internal medicine resident and first-year trainee with the Clinic, was sent back to Saudia Arabia after being detained for several hours on Saturday.

The incident happened just one day after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to limit immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States. Later that evening, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement on Sunday regarding Dr. Abushamma:

“Recent immigration action taken by the White House has caused a great deal of uncertainty and has impacted some of our employees who are traveling overseas. We are fully committed and actively working toward the safe return of any of our employees who have been affected by this action.”

A Facebook page has been created in the doctor’s name to garner support for her return back to Cleveland. Organizers of the page say Dr. Abushamma has a legal work visa to live and work in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, a rally on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins Airport is one of many planned across the nation in protest of President Trump’s executive order. The rally, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., has interested more than 1,500 people.

