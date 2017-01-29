CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder gets to the basket in front of Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 29, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love out with back spasms
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers starting All-Star forward Kevin Love left Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City with back spasms.
The team said Love will not return in the second half. Love missed all four shots — three 3-pointers — in the opening half before he was replaced and went to the locker room with:50 left in the first quarter.
James Jones replaced Love to start the third quarter.
Love recently missed a Jan. 19 game with back spasms. He’s averaging 20.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the defending NBA champions.