‘Sea of Blue’ lines funeral procession route of Officer David Fahey

CLEVELAND - The funeral procession for fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey was filled with touching tributes to his sacrifice.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the procession to say goodbye to Fahey, forming what they call a sea of blue.

Officer Fahey was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning, while redirecting traffic on Interstate 90.

"I hope his family sees that his death wasn't in vain. The community appreciates it. His blue family appreciates it and we stand behind them and the sacrifices their making for the city," said Mary Jo Graves with Sea of Blue.

The procession also passed by Cleveland First District Police Headquarters, where Fahey was stationed.

He was laid to rest in Brooklyn Heights Cemetery after a funeral mass at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Rocky River.

