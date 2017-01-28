Mounted police escort Officer David Fahey through cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- In a stunning display of silence and respect for Officer David Fahey, the only thing audible at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery once his motorcade arrived, was the sound of hooves from Cleveland police's mounted units, clopping slowly as they made their way toward his final resting place.

Awaiting the fallen hero, were hundreds of police men and women, family and friends, ready to honor him.

Funeral services for Officer Fahey were held at Our Lady of Angels Church on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland, where hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects.

