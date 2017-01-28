Malachi, the emaciated dog rescued from Cleveland streets, is making progress!

CLEVELAND – Remember Malachi? He was the dog that was rescued off the streets of Cleveland, weighing only 19 pounds and perilously close to death on January 16th.

Malachi, as he was later named, was taken to Westpark Animal Hospital, put on IV fluids, given small meals and according to the folks at the hospital, seemed to be in good spirits.

They’ve been posting updates about the pooch, and have a new update to share with everyone. It seems that Malachi is doing great in his foster home. His mom is teaching him to accept treats!

“Malachi is learning to take treats & food gently from his foster mom. He will also learn to eat in the same room as his foster siblings without feeling threatened. A lot of dogs that come into rescue, starved like this end up with food aggression as they aren’t used to being fed regularly and they need to be taught that they don’t need to worry about that anymore.”

Malachi is also getting quite the wardrobe these days:

If you would like to help Malachi, you can make a donation to Mutts in a Rut Rescue using PayPal – muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or send a check to Mutts in a Rut Rescue, PO Box 111335, Cleveland, OH 44111.

You can read more about Malachi by clicking right here.