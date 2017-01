CLEVELAND — Hundreds are expected to say their final goodbyes Saturday morning to Cleveland Patrol Officer David Fahey .

The funeral is being held at Our Lady of Angels Church on Rocky River in Cleveland.

Fahey, 39, was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver while working a traffic detail on Interstate 90.

Family and friends say Fahey was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and lived serving his community.

