Live video: crowds at JFK Airport protest new immigration order

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump signed an executive action implementing “new vetting measures” that he says are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States Friday.

On Saturday, protests broke out at airports around the country, most notably, at New York’s JFK Airport, where an Iraqi who was detained overnight at a New York City airport because of President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees from certain Muslim nations has called America “the land of freedom” after being released from custody.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army when it invaded Iraq in 2003. Later he was a contract engineer for the U.S.

He was granted permission to relocate to the U.S., but was detained along with another traveler from Iraq after arriving at Kennedy Airport Friday night.

Lawyers petitioned a federal court early Saturday to let them go. Two Democratic U.S. Representatives, Nydia Velazquez and Jerrold Nalder, were at the airport trying to get 11 other detainees released.

After he was freed Saturday, Darweesh told a waiting crowd that "America is the greatest nation, the greatest people in the world."

The order signed Friday included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. It also suspended the U.S. refugee program for four months.