Forecast: periods of snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

CLEVELAND - Snow showers will be “intermittent,” or off and on, most of the weekend. Scattered snow showers persist through the night. Less than 1″ expected for most, whereas the snow-belt could get an additional 1-2″.

It’s a cold one again, temperatures dropping into the mid 20’s with wind chills in the teens. A series of systems continue to move through this weekend giving us a chance for the snow to pile up in places. Accumulations by Monday afternoon could be close to 6″ in some areas. Check out the map below. A coating to up to 4″ of has been reported on the ground in Northeast Ohio with the higher amounts coming from the traditional snow-belt out east.

The winds aloft forecast map also keeps cold air in place over the Great Lakes through the first week of February, with snow potential continuing through the middle part of next week. This is as a sizable ridge builds over the west coast. This particular setup lends weight to below-average temperatures for us.

