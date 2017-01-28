Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion looking forward to bonding with teammates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It's a different city, but the same game.

That's how Endwin Encarnacion sees his move from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Cleveland Indians. Now, he's ready to get to work.

The new Indians slugger spoke with members of the media briefly at Tribe Fest on Saturday.

As a veteran of the league, he has been doing a similar training routine for years. But this season, there is an important addition. He said he's focused on getting to know his new teammates and being at events like this is just the start.

"This is my first part. I'm going to continue to do the same at spring training and I'm going to try to be like family the way they've been before," Encarnacion said.

"They have here a lot of young players. It's going to be fun to be here and help those young guys continue to do what they've been doing," he said.

That young talent is one of the reasons Encarnacion was drawn to Cleveland. As the reigning American League Champions, they have the potential to dominate for years to come.

"I can't wait to start the season and come back again to Cleveland and play some baseball."

