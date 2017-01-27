Woman hit, killed walking to work; police search for driver

CONNEAUT — A woman was hit and killed on her way to work Thursday night, and police are searching for the driver involved.

According to the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office, it happened at just after 9:30 p.m.

Donna Westerburg, 59, had just left her home in the 200 block of Mill Street to walk to work at a local bakery.

As she was walking across the street, she was hit by a vehicle heading north on Mill Street. The driver stopped briefly, got out of his vehicle, saw the victim and then got back into his car and drove off.

There is no description available of the suspect’s vehicle.

Westerburg was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Conneaut Police are still investigating.