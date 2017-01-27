Video shows suspects robbing Willoughby restaurant, pointing gun at employee’s head

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby police have released video which shows a terrifying robbery at Papa John’s restaurant.

Police said Thursday night at 10:55 p.m., they received a 911 call from an employee at the restaurant located at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and SR 91.

Two men dressed in black clothing walked into the restaurant; the first suspect walked past the front counter and confronted two employees with a firearm. The employees were in the back of the restaurant.

The second suspect saw a third employee working under the front counter; the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his clothing, tapped the employee on the head, then pointed the handgun at the employee’s head. Thankfully, the employees were not physically injured in the incident.

Video from the restaurant’s surveillance cameras shows the second suspect then goes to the back of the restaurant. Seconds later, both men run out of the restaurant each carrying the cash register drawers. It’s not known exactly how much money they stole.

Police searched for the suspects but they were not found. It’s not known if they were on foot or in a vehicle.

Willoughby police say the suspects may have been involved in a pizza shop robbery in Cleveland about an earlier.

If you have any information, you’re asked to please call Detective Greg Knack at 440-953-4210.