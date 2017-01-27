× Traffic alert: Ramp from 271 south to 422 EB closed due to accident

If you’re heading home or were heading to this area, a heads up: The ramp from I-271 south to U.S. 422 eastbound is closed due to an accident involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers should continue on I-271 south and exit at Rockside Road or Forbes Road to get back on I-271 north to access U.S. 422 east.

The ramp from I-271 south to I-480 westbound remains open with a single lane running on the shoulder.

Stay with FOX8.com for updates.