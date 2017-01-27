× RTA bus driver fired following accident that resulted in woman’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An RTA bus driver has been fired after being involved in an accident that resulted in a woman’s death.

In a press release, RTA said one of its drivers was involved in the Dec. 7 accident at Public Square that resulted in the death of Joan Kuendig. Investigators said the 69-year-old was in a crosswalk when she got hit.

The driver was suspended following the accident; on Jan. 23, she was terminated from her job.

RTA says, following an investigation by its accident review committee, the accident was ruled preventable.

The investigation, according to RTA, confirmed that while the driver did slow down when proceeding north on East Roadway, she didn’t come to a complete stop before making the left turn onto Rockwell.

The driver has not yet been charged. The case is going to a grand jury.

