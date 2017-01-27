Rock Hall releases ticket info, list of special guests for 2017 induction ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tickets to the 32nd Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale Feb. 3, the Rock Hall announced this morning.

The ceremony will take place Friday, April 7, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will honor this year's inductees: Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Nile Rogers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

Special guests for this year's ceremony include Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez, Niel Young inducting Pearl Jam and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the public start at $50 and will be available along with VIP packages through Ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon if tickets are available.

Citi Cardmembers can buy tickets before the public beginning Monday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. by clicking here.

The ceremony will have a television premiere on HBO and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM.