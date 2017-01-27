Protester caught on video spitting in officer’s face now charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges have now been filed against a protester who appeared to spit on a Cleveland police officer.

The case sparked outrage because of what happened and because two protesters got arrested and then they were released with no charges.

A group had been marching against President Donald Trump. Since then, Cleveland City Hall requested video of the incident shot by the I-Team.

James Hagin is facing a felony charge for spitting at the officer; Molly Loder is facing misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest.

