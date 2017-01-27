Officers from across Ohio join family, friends to remember Officer David Fahey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio-- Hundreds are streaming into Chambers Funeral Home Friday to collectively grieve and pay respect to the family of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Fahey, 39 was killed by a hit-and-run driver while helping direct traffic around a crash scene on Interstate 90 Tuesday.

Officers from across Ohio as well as friends and strangers turned out in large numbers as Fahey's family received visitors for calling hours Friday.

"It means a lot to us-- the outpouring from the community, you know. My sister, my brother-in-law, my nephews, my cousins, my family, all of us appreciate the outpouring from the city and the surrounding community. It just tells us how much David was well -- and what he has done was well received and respected and we can't say enough; it really helps during this time," said Mike Galland, Fahey's uncle.

Among those at the funeral home was former Cleveland Police Department supervisor, now Olmsted Falls Police Chief William Traine.

"This young man to come on the job, to carry on the legacy of police work, to feel what happened to him, it's a respect issue to people," said Traine.

"It's rewarding that the community and the people would show such respect for such a job that we have to do in such trying times; it's rewarding to know that people care about this," he added.

"I couldn't stop crying when I heard about it. They are a part of our family and they always will be. It's a special group-- the 133," said Mike Galassi, whose son was in the same police class as Fahey.

"We are here to honor an officer who gave his life in the line of duty for the citizens of Cleveland, the people he was sworn to protect and he is a hero and all heroes deserve to be recognized," said a retired Cleveland police captain.

"We are going to miss him immensely. I think the community has lost a very good person that we could all look up to," said Galland.

Funeral arrangements for Fahey are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Angels Church on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

