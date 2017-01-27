Lake effect snow showers continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lake effect snow showers will continue today and tonight. So far no advisories, watches or warnings have been issued in our area. Most areas received less than 1″ of snow, but there were some areas that picked up around 2″ by this morning, mainly in the snow-belt. An additional 1-3″ possible where snow bands persist today, mainly in parts of Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula County. Outside of the snow-belt a coating to 1″ possible. Watch out for slushy slick spots on side roads that have not been treated.

Compared to the last 5 years, this month has seen a very low number of days when snow cover was observed:

We’re back to the winter cold! Today’s highs will be in the low 30’s. When you factor in our westerly winds of 15-20 mph sustained it’ll feel more like the low 20’s, then the teens this evening. We’re expecting several rounds of snow as disturbances swing in from time to time through the weekend. In some locales it could pile up with no big warm-up in sight. Check our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: