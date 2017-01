Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRTLAND, Ohio -- It's the first year for the Lake Farmpark Ice Festival and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton put on his scarf and gloves to get a preview of the frozen attractions and ice related exhibits. Ice carvers from around the country will take part in a speed carving competition. There will be lots of winter-themed fun activities for families and of course lots of hot cocoa and s'mores to enjoy!

Click here to learn more about the Lake Farmpark Ice Festival.

