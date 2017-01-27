Actor John Hurt has died at 77, reports say

Posted 9:06 pm, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 09:28PM, January 27, 2017
gettyimages-4665841141

Legendary actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “Alien” and “The Elephant Man,” has died, according to several British publications. He was 77.

The British Oscar-nominated actor battled cancer and intestinal issues in recent years, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hurt, whose career spanned more than six decades, most recently started in the Oscar-nominated “Jackie.” He also appeared in the film version of George Orwell’s “1984,” the “Harry Potter” series and “Hellboy.”

He is survived by his wife, Anwen Rees-Myers.

 

Related stories