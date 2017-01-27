‘Jeopardy’ champion trolls Warriors with his wagers

It’s the kind of humor any Cleveland Cavaliers fan can appreciate.

Loren Lee Chen is a podcaster at “On the NBA Beat.”

He also appeared on recent episodes of the popular game show “Jeopardy” and had some fun at the Golden State Warriors expense.

Finally got e-mailed some nice promo photos I’ve been waiting on. Probably should have smoothed out the suit first. pic.twitter.com/wlqXP26Nyy — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 12, 2017

During “Final Jeopardy” on Tuesday and Wednesday, he wagered $301 or $739.

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers.

Hey Loren, why did you bet $301? I don't know, for some reason, I am drawn to the numbers 3 and 1. 3 and 1, those are some good numbers. — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 25, 2017

The team also had a 73-9 record in the regular season.

Taking too long to answer, jumping around, taking too long to pick clues. Being awkward. https://t.co/uwqj7wm3RW — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 26, 2017

“Since the 2016 NBA Finals, there has been a meme on ‘Basketball Twitter’ to constantly interject with: ‘Don’t let this distract you from the fact that the Warriors went 73-9 and blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals,'” Chen told ESPN. “Basketball Twitter is obviously a big part of my life, so I wanted to give them a little shout-out, though now it might have been a little stale.

“My $301 bet on Tuesday didn’t get noticed by too many people,” Chen added. “But $739 on Wednesday definitely did, and it’s been really great seeing the support from everyone on there during this run.”

In the end, Chen walked away with $36,038.