‘Jeopardy’ champion trolls Warriors with his wagers

It’s the kind of humor any Cleveland Cavaliers fan can appreciate.
Loren Lee Chen is a podcaster at “On the NBA Beat.”
He also appeared on recent episodes of the popular game show “Jeopardy” and had some fun at the Golden State Warriors expense.
During “Final Jeopardy” on Tuesday and Wednesday, he wagered $301 or $739.
The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers.
The team also had a 73-9 record in the regular season.
“Since the 2016 NBA Finals, there has been a meme on ‘Basketball Twitter’ to constantly interject with: ‘Don’t let this distract you from the fact that the Warriors went 73-9 and blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals,'” Chen told ESPN. “Basketball Twitter is obviously a big part of my life, so I wanted to give them a little shout-out, though now it might have been a little stale.
“My $301 bet on Tuesday didn’t get noticed by too many people,” Chen added. “But $739 on Wednesday definitely did, and it’s been really great seeing the support from everyone on there during this run.”
In the end, Chen walked away with $36,038.