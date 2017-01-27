‘He wanted it so bad’: Watch Parma student with autism make first basket in dream game!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- A Parma high school basketball player's dream was to play in a varsity game and make a basket.

Earlier this week, that dream came true -- and his brother caught it all on video.

Kyle Chuha posted the video on Twitter Tuesday, and it's been shared and hearted hundreds of times.

Kyle said his brother, Brandon, 18, has a form of autism. In Parma Senior High School's varsity game against Horizon Science Academy Tuesday, Brandon got the chance to play his first varsity game.

He made the basket in the fourth quarter with about two minutes left in the game.

In the video, you can hear the crowd -- and his brother Kyle -- cheering at the tops of their lungs.

"He was the happiest I saw him ever," said Kyle. "The basketball players carried him off the court on their shoulders. I was so proud of him -- he wanted it so bad. Everyone was going crazy and had a standing ovation."

Parma High School ended up winning the game, 64-50.

My brother Brandon has a form of autism and had his dream made today by being put in a varsity game and making his first basket pic.twitter.com/KTgY3a1jsv — Kyle Chu (@kylechuha) January 25, 2017