Gerber chooses new spokesbaby — and he’s from Ohio!

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — There’s a new Gerber baby — and he’s from right here in Ohio.

Six-month-old Riley Shines is from Lewis Center, which is near Columbus.

He beat out over 110,000 other babies who entered the 2017 Gerber Baby Contest.

His parents, Kristen and Devin Shines, will receive a $50,000 prize and $1,500 in Gerber childrenswear.

Riley will also appear in a future Gerber ad as the 2017 spokesbaby.

“Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions! Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy,” Riley’s mom, Kristen Shines, said in a press release. “Riley brings such joy to our family with his infectious laugh and big, gummy smile, and we can’t wait to share that joy with the rest of the world! We are truly honored to be joining the Gerber family.”

The Gerber Baby Photo Search pays homage to Ann Turner Cook, whose face has been featured as the iconic charcoal-sketched logo on Gerber’s packaging since 1928, and who just recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

