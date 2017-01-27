Four more days to get your dog’s 2017 license at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year’s licensing deadline is right around the corner at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Through Jan. 31, dog owners can get their licenses and avoid a penalty fee.

It costs $20 and can be purchased at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, at http://www.CuyahogaDogs.com or at area Drug Mart locations.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

