Family of Officer David Fahey thanks community, law enforcement for outpouring of support

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The family of Officer David Fahey released a message to the community the night before he will be laid to rest.

Cleveland police posted the message on their Facebook page Friday evening:

Losing David so suddenly was an enormous shock for our family and one that we've yet to fully process. While this is a terribly difficult time, we all take solace in the fact that we have had so much support, both from the community and David's law enforcement family. David was a man who was all about his family. He loved spending time with his many nephews and 'Uncle Dave' will be greatly missed. David loved the City of Cleveland and was a huge fan of Cleveland sports. He also loved all things surrounding technology and took great pride in his Irish heritage. David was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy and, above all, loved being a Cleveland Police Officer. Although the coming days, weeks and months will be extremely difficult, we want to take the time to thank the community for this great outpouring of support. The sincere prayers are appreciated and the emotion attached to each and every one is palpable. It is with great pride that we can say that David will be forever honored, fondly remembered and dearly missed.

The 39-year-old was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday. The suspect was later arrested and has been charged.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Fahey are 10 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Angels Church on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

