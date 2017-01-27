Creating a sea of blue to honor Officer David Fahey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A community prepares for a final goodbye to a fallen officer. Cleveland police officer David Fahey will be laid to rest Saturday.

Friday, hundreds attended calling hours to pay their respects and comfort the officer's family.

Volunteers from the "Sea of Blue" organization tied blue ribbons, placed American flags and displayed banners along Lorain Avenue near Rocky River Drive. Their goal: to create a sea of blue to honor Officer Fahey.

"I want the family to see that their son, brother, uncle, cousin didn't make the ultimate sacrifice in vain, that the neighborhood, the city, the whole community appreciates the loss that they suffered and the sacrifice that he made," said Sea of Blue organizer Mary Jo Graves.

Officer Fahey was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning, while redirecting traffic on Interstate 90. His funeral procession from the church to the cemetery will pass through the area, with a comforting message to the family.

"Dave was too young to have to go through this, and I just want her to know that hopefully there's an entire sea of blue lining Lorain Avenue," said Jason Salupo, owner of West Park Station bar and restaurant.

Many business owners in the West Park area are offering their support. The material used to make the blue ribbons was donated.

"I come from a family of police and firemen and I just want to give back and I appreciate the work that everybody does," said Shauna Koehl.

"My sister, my brother-in-law, my nephews, my cousins, my family, all of us appreciate the outpouring from the city and the surrounding community; it just tells us how much David was well, and what he has done was well received," said Fahey's uncle, Mike Galland.

Hundreds gathered for calling hours at Chambers Funeral Home in North Olmsted Friday to offer condolences to Officer Fahey's family. Many want to ensure that supportive sea of blue follows them all the way to his final resting place.

"It could be any police officer at any time that goes out to work any day, on any given shift and they could not come home, so the community really needs to thank these officers for their service to our community," said Sea of Blue member Annie Rutkowski.

The procession will pass the First District police headquarters on West 130th Street on the way to the cemetery. That's where officers will be standing at attention, giving a final salute.

