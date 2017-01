CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are searching for an endangered teen.

They say Alianna Defreeze, 14, was last seen Thursday morning in the 3400 block of E. 149th St. getting on a bus for school. She did not arrive at school.

Alianna is described as 5’2″ and 119 lbs. Police say she suffers from mental health issues.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.