Cleveland Indians working to be ‘one win better’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Indians met with members of the media on Friday at Wild Eagle Saloon in downtown Cleveland. In between playing pop-a-shot, pool and skee ball, the guys answered questions about the upcoming season.

They know it's a long road back to the World Series, but look forward to improving in 2017.

"One win better, that's all it takes," pitcher Andrew Miller said. "Hopefully, it was a good experience for everybody that we can look back on fondly. But again, this year is even better."

Cleveland acquired Miller in a trade with the Yankees in July. He dominated in much of the postseason, earning MVP of the American League Championship Series for his performance against Toronto.

"I'm excited to get more settled. It's tough when you come in the middle of the year. The teammates were great and the organization was great helping me get acclimated," Miller said.

The Indians are also hoping a healthy Michael Brantley will make a big difference this season.

"I'm really excited," Brantley said. "To get to the World Series and how well they performed, I just want to be a part of it. It was something special to watch. Just to contribute in a positive way, I'm looking forward to it."

The Tribe outfielder underwent shoulder surgery in August. He said he is working on a hitting progression and will be assessed in a few weeks heading into spring training.

Pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear, Arizona on Feb. 12. The full squad joins them on Feb. 16.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here