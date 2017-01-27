MLB awards Cleveland Indians the 2019 All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Major League Baseball officially awarded the Cleveland Indians the 2019 All-Star Game.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement at Progressive Field Friday morning.

“I’m vaguely aware that they play other sports in Cleveland,” Manfred joked. “But Cleveland is a baseball town.”

It will be the 90th All-Star Game. The last time the Tribe held the midsummer classic was in 1997.

“This is a very exciting time for our city and organization. We have had tremendous excitement coming off our American League Championship and historic World Series appearance. This announcement will only build on that heightened profile and momentum," said Indians owner Paul Dolan.

Indians manager Terry Francona spoke briefly at the event, saying he hopes he's around to be a part of it because that means good things are happening with the team.

Former Tribe catcher and first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., legendary Indians slugger Jim Thome and former manager Mike Hargrove were also in attendance.

This year's All-Star Game is in Miami . In 2018, it will go to Washington, D.C.



