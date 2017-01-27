Calling hours today for fallen Officer Fahey; tomorrow’s procession route outlined

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Calling hours will be held today for Cleveland Officer David Fahey, who died in the line of duty Tuesday.

Fahey died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while working traffic on Interstate 90.

Calling hours will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Chambers Funeral Home, 29150 Lorain Road, in North Olmsted for those who would like to offer their condolences in person.

Officer Fahey will be buried Saturday. His funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church in Cleveland.

The non-profit organization, Sea of Blue, is encouraging people to line the route the funeral procession will take from the church to the cemetery to let the man's family know how much their sacrifice means to the community.

Tomorrow's procession route will tentatively be as follows:

-- The motorcade leave Chambers Funeral Home, 29150 Lorain Ave., at 9:15 a.m.

-- Procession travels north on Stearns from Lorain Avenue and turns into Crocker Road at Center Ridge Road. Continue north, turn east on Hilliard Boulevard through Westlake, Rocky River and Lakewood.

-- The procession will move south onto Riverside Drive, which turns into Rocky River Drive at McKinley Avenue. Continue south on Rocky River Drive to Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 3644 Rocky River Drive.

-- Following the funeral, the route to the cemetery will begin with a police motorcade at about 11:50 a.m.

-- The actual funeral motorcade will leave at about 12:30 p.m.

-- The procession will move south on Rocky River Drive to Lorain Avenue, east on to Lorain Avenue to West 130th Street. It will move south on West 130th Street past the First District police station.

-- The procession will then continue on West 130th Street until Brookpark Road. It will move east on Brookpark Road until State, then turn north onto State and into Brooklyn Heights Cemetery, 4700 Broadview Road.

