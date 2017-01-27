6-year-old involved in Elyria 6-car crash passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- A six-year-old girl hurt in a six-car crash in Elyria last week has passed away.

The crash happened around 1:41 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of state Route 57 and Cleveland Street.

The girl, Alia Bailey, and her mother, Nancy Burnett, had to be cut out of their car.

The six-year-old died Thursday. Her mother remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe.com page.

The two were in a 2015 Ford Explorer stopped at a red light on state Route 57. Three other vehicles were also stopped in the intersection waiting on the red light.

But a Ford F150 driven by Donald Buchs, 24, of Elyria, failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and hit both Burnett's car and another car, causing a chain reaction crash.

Buchs was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He faces other charges.