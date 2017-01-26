Wintry winds take over; snow showers moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Prepare for near-normal wintry winds taking over today. A wintry mix of rain and snow is expected through the day. Little to no accumulation anticipated.

Temperatures stay in the mid to uppers 30's. Some initial melting will occur with accumulations late this afternoon and evening.

Those in the snow belt communities could have a couple inches on the ground by Friday morning, where as those outside of the traditional snow belt will get a coating to an inch at most. See the map below for forecast totals in your backyard.

The winds aloft forecast maps show this colder pattern in the eastern USA for the next 7-10 days at the very least.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

**More on the forecast here**