Winter’s return: Snow showers with temps in 30s

Cold rain and snow showers visited most backyards on Thursday, but now that temperatures are approaching (and expected to dip below) 32°F, any precipitation from here on out will be in the form of intermittent snow showers. Most backyards will see only candy coatings on lawns and decks, but the primary snowbelt may see an additional inch or two where snow showers persist.

Compared to the last 5 years, this month has seen a very low number of days when snow cover was observed:

The winds aloft forecast maps show this colder pattern in the eastern USA for the next 7-10 days at the very least.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast.