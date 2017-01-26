Undercover police vehicle hit by gunfire after deadly Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two people were murdered and an umarked police vehicle was hit by gunfire Wednesday night on the city’s east side.

Police were called to East 142nd Street and Harvard for reports of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m., reports state.

Vice detectives in an unmarked vehicle responded, and saw a crowd and vehicles leaving the scene. An SUV was seen driving on East 142nd Street, and an occupant of that vehicle fired multiple shots at the unmarked police vehicle.

The detectives ducked for cover and weren’t injured. Four rounds did hit their car.

When additional officers arrived, they found Darien Hayes, 22, lying on the sidewalk bleeding. He was unresponsive and was wearing a ski mask. A rifle magazine was found on him.

Hayes passed away from his injuries.

An unidentified male was found in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Rogue. He had gunshot wounds to his head and body, and was pronounced dead on scene. A semi-automatic rifle and a handgun were found in his vehicle.

A computer check of the Nissan revealed that it had been taken in an aggravated robbery earlier in the evening.

The Harvard Wine and Grill, 14201 Harvard, had windows shot out, but no one was injured.

The suspect’s vehicle was seen at East 136th and Benwood, and officers tried to stop it. The driver refused to stop, but after a chase, it was stopped at East 55th and Cedar.

Two men were arrested. Two handguns were recovered.

Preliminary information indicates the men arrested had exchanged gunfire with the two victims. Evidence shows over 50 rounds were fired.

The investigation is still underway.