Turning a dream into reality: 2017 St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking

AVON, Ohio -- Today was a big day for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.

The many sponsors and donors that make the dream a reality gathered for the official groundbreaking ceremony.

And, don't forget: It's almost time for the Dream Home Giveaway. On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 a.m., tickets for the dream home giveaway will go on sale.

The home, valued at more than $500,000, is built by Cleveland Custom Homes and located in the Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio.

Tickets are $100 each and proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

If you buy your ticket on Feb. 23, you’ll qualify to not only win the house, but also a brand new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a beautiful spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

