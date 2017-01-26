Survey: Traffic, oversleeping among biggest reasons people are late to work

A new survey says that one in four workers admit to being late to work at least once a month — and reasons for being tardy range from heavy traffic to lack of sleep.

More than 2,500 hiring and human resource managers and more than 3,200 workers were part of the CareerBuilders.com survey.

The survey also said 13 percent of participants admit to being late on a weekly basis.

The biggest excuses?

The survey says 53 percent are late due to traffic; 33 percent due to oversleeping; 28 percent due to bad weather; and 23 percent lack of sleep.

Luckily, the survey also said two in three employers and employees believe the concept of “working 9 to 5” in an antiquated practice.

Read more here.