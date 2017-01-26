Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday?

You cheered for your favorite team, you picked your favorite commerical, and you probably ate or drank too much.

But the last thing you want to do after the Super Bowl is go to work.

That’s why Heinz has launched a campaign to make the Monday after the “Big Game” a national holiday.

According to the company, 16 million people call in sick the day after the Super Bowl.

The company launched a petition and hopes to gather 100,000 signatures to send it to Congress.

While some might argue it’s more about viral marketing than making the Monday after the game an actual holiday, it got us thinking: Should it be a holiday? Head over to our Facebook page and let us know what you think.

Superbowl LI will feature the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons and will be broadcast from Houston on Fox 8! The game is Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m.