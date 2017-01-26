× Queen + Adam Lambert summer tour includes stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Queen + Adam Lambert are kicking off a 25-city arena tour this summer.

One of their stops is right here in Cleveland: They will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday, July 21 at 8 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at theQarena.com and charge by phone at 888-894-9424.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office or at any one of Discount Drug Mart’s 58 northern Ohio locations starting Saturday, February 4.

Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show and also bring fans all their favorite Queen hits like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are The Champions.”

Queen and Lambert first met during the American Idol finale in 2009.

Other concert stops include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia.

**Click here for more information on concert dates**